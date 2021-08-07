Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 203,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,910. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1,406.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 92,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.