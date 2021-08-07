Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target increased by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Oportun Financial stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $695.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 395,914 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 364,800 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth $3,764,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,366,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1,406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 92,326 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

