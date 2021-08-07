Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.59 on Thursday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $707,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.