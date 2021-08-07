Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for NCR in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCR. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NYSE:NCR opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NCR by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NCR by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NCR by 9.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NCR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

