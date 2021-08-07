OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.07 Million

Brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce $15.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.02 million and the highest is $16.94 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $58.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,228.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $37,653,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX opened at $64.54 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

