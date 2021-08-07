OptionRoom Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,446.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $35,118.58 and approximately $2,446.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00142115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00155596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,679.55 or 0.99516926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00804054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

