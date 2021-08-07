OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.25 million, a PE ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.