Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 18,360 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $253.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $264.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

