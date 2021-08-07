Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 53,730 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Trimble stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.