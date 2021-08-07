Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,071. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $265.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.20. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

