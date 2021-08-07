Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 136 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 290,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 29,398 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,042,000 after buying an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $262.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

