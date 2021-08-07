Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 42,189 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 235.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $93,830,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,936,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after buying an additional 677,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after buying an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

