Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 106,650 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.