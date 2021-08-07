Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DISH Network by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in DISH Network by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

