Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 47,840 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,840 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 160,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 78,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in WestRock by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE WRK opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.