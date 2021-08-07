Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OESX. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

OESX opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

