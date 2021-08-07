Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Director Sells $563,655.06 in Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,540.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Clifton Yates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $3,051,515.18.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

