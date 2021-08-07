Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,498,118 shares in the company, valued at C$15,006,681.33.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Wares bought 46,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$20,240.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Wares bought 29,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

OM opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$77.27 million and a P/E ratio of -31.15.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.