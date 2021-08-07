OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 21,640 Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Leo Holdings III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE LIII opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86. Leo Holdings III Corp has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

About Leo Holdings III

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

