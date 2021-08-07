OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 21,640 Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Leo Holdings III as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of NYSE LIII opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86. Leo Holdings III Corp has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.05.
About Leo Holdings III
