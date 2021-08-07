OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 12,206 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $535.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. Analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

