Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%.
Shares of OUT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.