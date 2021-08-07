Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

