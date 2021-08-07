Outfront Media Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,370 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,340% compared to the average daily volume of 507 call options.
Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
