Outfront Media Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,370 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,340% compared to the average daily volume of 507 call options.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP increased its stake in Outfront Media by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after buying an additional 463,619 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Outfront Media by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after buying an additional 914,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

