Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.50

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 12292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

