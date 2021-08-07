Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Announces Earnings Results

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OYST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 70,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,049. The stock has a market cap of $379.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

