Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OYST stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 70,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,049. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $379.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

