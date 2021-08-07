Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $141.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.89.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE PKG opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.33. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
