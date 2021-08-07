Pad Chivukula Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.
