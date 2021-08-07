Pad Chivukula Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

