Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $247,000 Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

