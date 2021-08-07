Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 1,300 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Shares of TSCO opened at $187.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

