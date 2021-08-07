Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 560,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of BATRK opened at $26.17 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

