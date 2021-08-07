Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 19,462 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 458,501 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,201 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

STLD stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

