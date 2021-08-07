Pangolin 24 Hour Volume Hits $647,181.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Pangolin has a market cap of $21.17 million and $647,181.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00134174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00151449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.76 or 0.99470895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00798398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

