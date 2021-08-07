Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

PZZA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 604,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $122.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.89.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.