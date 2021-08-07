Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%.

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 444,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,438. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

