PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68.

PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.