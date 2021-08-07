PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAR Technology stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.