Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. On average, analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

