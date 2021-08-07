Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966. Parex Resources has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

