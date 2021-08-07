Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $28,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $2,315,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $5,160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 441.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 116,268 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

