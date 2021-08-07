PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Cap Reaches $56.64 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $56.64 million and $1.87 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00361360 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.72 or 0.00783392 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.