Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 3.92.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,852 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after acquiring an additional 723,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,803,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

