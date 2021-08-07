Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,094 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,154,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PDCO opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

