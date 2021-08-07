Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $438.06.

PAYC opened at $466.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.22. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

