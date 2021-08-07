PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 57,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,111. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

Get PC Connection alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXN. TheStreet downgraded PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.