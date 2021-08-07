PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.70 Million

Brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report $23.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $19.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $91.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $92.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.70 million to $97.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 29.64%.

PCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 197,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 126,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,716. The stock has a market cap of $298.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

