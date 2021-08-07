PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

PDCE traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,298 shares of company stock valued at $709,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.