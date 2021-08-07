PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.
Shares of PDLB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,856. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.47.
PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile
