PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Shares of PDLB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,856. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.47.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

