Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Posts Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21), Zacks reports.

PPL stock opened at C$40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.63. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$41.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.78.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

