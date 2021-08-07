Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cfra boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.78.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.45 on Friday, reaching C$40.24. 1,575,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,583. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.90.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.