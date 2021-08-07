Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC cut Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05. Pennon Group has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $25.29.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

