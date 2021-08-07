PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%.

PFSI stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. 1,349,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,739. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $4,307,019.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,696,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and have sold 561,322 shares worth $34,143,608. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

